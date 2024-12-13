5,000 more homes in Whitby can access Virgin Media’s gigabit broadband services for first time

Virgin Media gigabit broadband is now available to 5,000 more homes in Whitby for first time.

Customers can now sign-up to services including Gig2 broadband which offers top speeds of 2Gbps – the company says these “hyperfast” connections are perfect for busy households working remotely, streaming UHD TV shows and films, video calling friends and family and playing games online.

Virgin Media’s services are now available to more homes in the area after work to bring full fibre connections to the area has been completed.

Julie Agnew, Managing Director of Fixed Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2, said: “5,000 more homes in Whitby can now feel the benefit of Virgin Media’s services - with packages that include everything from next generation multigigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services.

“These ultrareliable full fibre to the home broadband connections come with speeds – up to 33 times faster than local average.”

Visit https://www.virginmedia.com/broadband/packages for more.

