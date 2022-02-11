A chance to let a commercial unit on Bridlington’s Princess Mary Parade – find out more here
People in the Bridlington and district area who are looking to operate a business with an uninterrupted view of Bridlington’s beautiful seafront could have the answer to their prayers.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is letting a commercial unit on Princess Mary Promenade which is based along the town’s south side.
The property on the bustling thoroughfare currently comprises a reception area, two offices, a store, WC and hallway. It also has an outside space which can be used as a seating area.
A council spokesman said: “Situated within a parade of shops and catering outlets on Bridlington’s Princess Mary Promenade, we are pleased to offer this commercial unit to let.
“The outside space above the premises is also available for use as a seating area, with uninterrupted views over the award-winning South Beach.
“The property currently comprises of a reception area, two offices, a store, WC and hallway. Internal area 64.74sqm (696.86sq ft).”
Go to orlo.uk/OH0Yy for more information.
