'A real community project' - new lease of life on way for Robin Hood's Bay pub The Dolphin

The Dolphin from the King Street entrance.

An historic pub in Robin Hood’s Bay which has been shut for the past five years is set for a new lease of life – with the new owners hoping to be partially open by Christmas.

The Dolphin has been empty since the Government’s announcement to close all pubs in March 2020 – but all that is set to change thanks to the efforts of new owner Dave Brown and a willing band of volunteers rolling their sleeves up.

Dave told the Gazette that the progress made in the first two weeks of owning the double-fronted property was only down to a willing group of residents in the village pitching in with scrapers, hammers and cloths.

Dave, who moved to the seaside village with his wife Helen just three weeks before lockdown, has the independent hostel Old School House in Robin Hood’s Bay as well as the Higgledy Pig shop on King Street.

Interior of The Dolphin pub on Robin Hood's Bay.

"All that time we've been here, the Dolphin had never reopened,” he said.

"Every day you walk past and think ‘it should really be open’ and lots of other people felt that.

"There’s a wider following from people who visit the village regularly and people are constantly asking when it will reopen.

"Myself and Helen thought it was a shame from a business and community point of view – over the past few years, we’ve put on community nights at different venues in the village, but thought it would be great to have a venue that was more permanent to do those things."

Some old documentation found in the pub refurb.

Dave has now bought the property – which had a first lease signed on it back in the 1600s – and he and Helen are excited about the renovation project ahead and what the future will hold.

"It needs a lot of work but one of the things that’s good is that it’s become a real community project with people turning up out of the blue, sparing a couple of hours stripping wallpaper or cleaning windows,” he said.

"It’s a nice community project that people are involved in.

"Even though the community has changed over the years, with issues around the high proportion of second homes, it’s a real thriving tight-knit community and people wanted to get involved in the project.

"People living in these places are making a real difference to where they live.

"A pub like that in Bay should be should be successful with holidaymakers spending their money but underneath that, and part of our decision to invest quite heavily, is that we really want it to have that sense of being a community pub where everybody feels some sort of ownership of it.”

It is hoped that if the refurbishment works go to plan, then punters will be enjoying their favourite tipple in The Dolphin before the year’s out.

“The aspirational date is to be open in some form, at least for drinks, by Christmas, with events starting after that,” said Dave.

"It’s Independent Venues Week at the end of January and we’ve a couple of things booked that week, so we know we have to be going for events by then, with the idea that a food offering will follow in February or March.

"It’ll be a staggered start but with customers in for drinks by December.”