Hunter Gee Holroyd, which has offices in York, Easingwold and Filey, said James Pullein would begin his new role with immediate effect.

James has a wealth of experience advising owner-managed businesses and is also the lead contact for anything digital, including accountancy software, cloud-based systems, and Xero implementation.

Having been with the business for 18 years, James has seen it grow from a team of 26 to 41, offering a range of specialist support. Joining at the age of 17 from York College as a Junior Accountant, James trained with the firm as an apprentice and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2012.

James Pullein, the new Director at Hunter Gee Holroyd. (Pic: Claire Wood)

The new management structure will see James join Director’s Mark Grewer, Nigel Atkinson, and Nigel Everard. The growth plans for HGH have also recently seen Jessica Jackson and Kelsey Butterfield being promoted to Senior Managers on the SMT team.

James, who has played a leading role in the digital development of the firm said: “We have ambitious plans for the future, including a fully digital workplace and helping businesses with the transformation to digital tax which will be a growing area of our business.

“Our end goal is to make a difference to our clients’ lives. Being a digital practice with a focus on what’s coming next has allowed us to provide a better service to our clients.

“I am also looking forward to being able to concentrate on strategic developments which will help pave the way for future growth.”