News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Accountancy firm with Filey offices announces new Director

Leading independent accountancy firm Hunter Gee Holroyd is delighted to announce the appointment of a new Director, as part of its ongoing growth plans.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:16 BST

Hunter Gee Holroyd, which has offices in York, Easingwold and Filey, said James Pullein would begin his new role with immediate effect.

James has a wealth of experience advising owner-managed businesses and is also the lead contact for anything digital, including accountancy software, cloud-based systems, and Xero implementation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having been with the business for 18 years, James has seen it grow from a team of 26 to 41, offering a range of specialist support. Joining at the age of 17 from York College as a Junior Accountant, James trained with the firm as an apprentice and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2012.

James Pullein, the new Director at Hunter Gee Holroyd. (Pic: Claire Wood)James Pullein, the new Director at Hunter Gee Holroyd. (Pic: Claire Wood)
James Pullein, the new Director at Hunter Gee Holroyd. (Pic: Claire Wood)
Most Popular

The new management structure will see James join Director’s Mark Grewer, Nigel Atkinson, and Nigel Everard. The growth plans for HGH have also recently seen Jessica Jackson and Kelsey Butterfield being promoted to Senior Managers on the SMT team.

James, who has played a leading role in the digital development of the firm said: “We have ambitious plans for the future, including a fully digital workplace and helping businesses with the transformation to digital tax which will be a growing area of our business.

“Our end goal is to make a difference to our clients’ lives. Being a digital practice with a focus on what’s coming next has allowed us to provide a better service to our clients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am also looking forward to being able to concentrate on strategic developments which will help pave the way for future growth.”

Mark Grewer, Managing Director at HGH said: “We are really pleased to have James promoted to the Director team. He will provide extra strategic support to help HGH continue its growth, whilst at the same time, ensure we provide excellent client service.”

Related topics:FileyYork