Age is not a barrier when considering career options says Bridlington’s 50Plus Job Champion

Bridlington Jobcentre

Anne Brewster, 50Plus champion for North East Yorkshire and the Humber, has shared helpful advice for people seeking work later in life.

With vacancies increasing across the area as the summer season progresses, Ms Brewster was keen to stress the benefits of securing paid employment.

She said: “There are opportunities which can enhance your pension and support a better later life.

“Work has many benefits, not only financial, but working can give a sense of purpose as well as health benefits.

“Employers really value the skills that older workers can bring, including those soft skills of effective communication, reliability, and adaptability.

“We also hear about candidates starting fully salaried and well-paid apprenticeships at 55 so age does not have to be a barrier in considering different career options.”

The government’s Jobhelp website can help with CV preparation, support to improve interview techniques or researching bespoke training.

Anyone who feels that their skills are outdated, or that they do not have the expertise for the current roles on offer, can visit the National Careers service website to help identify transferable skills and find suitable jobs.

Universal Credit claimants can ask at the Jobcentre in Bridlington what other support might be available.

Those considering claiming Universal Credit, can use benefit calculators to help discover if they are eligible.A change in the law which came into effect on April 5 means that anyone with health conditions or caring responsibilities which mean they cannot work full time, now has the right to ask for flexible work to be considered from day one of employment.

As employment is high, employers are much more open to considering ways to make work accessible.

Access to Work can help with reasonable adjustments for those with a disability.

It allows potential applicants to search for jobs advertised by employers who have signed the Disability Confident Pledge where guaranteed interviews are available if minimum requirements are met.

Ms Brewster said “As 50Plus champion I want to ensure people have the information they need to make choices about their future.

“If I can influence people to take that one step to get help or review their future choices for the better then that is a worthwhile job.”

A new site called Mid Life MoT allows users to work through information and check the status of their work, health, and money.

Anyone claiming Universal Credit who has a Work Coach can ask to be referred to a Mid Life Mot session, these are being delivered by Jobcentre work coaches specialising in customers who are 50Plus.

Ms Brewster said: “At the Bridlington Jobcentre, we work closely with local employers to bring opportunities to people looking for work including those specifically 50Plus.

“Any employer wanting to know how we can support with their recruitment at no cost to the business, or discuss any of the schemes in this article, should contact the employer team at [email protected].