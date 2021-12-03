Joint winners of Apprentice of the Year, the Frank McMahon Memorial Award, Matthew Walker, left, of Deep Sea Electronics, and Jacob Jackson, of Castle Employment Group, with compere Harry Gration and Chris McMahon, from sponsors the family of Frank McMahon.

The glittering ceremony was held at Scarborough Spa on Thursday night, attended by more than 250 guests, and this year's awards included categories for "Covid heroes". Photos by Richard Ponter.

Apprentice of the Year – the Frank McMahon Memorial Award (sponsored by Frank McMahon’s family)

JOINT WINNERS: Jacob Jackson, of Castle Employment Group, and Matthew Walker, of Deep Sea Electronics

The winners at The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2021.

All other finalists also received a small trophy in recognition of their achievements. They were:

Owen Coles, of Anglo American Crop Nutrients

Mia Farrell, of M Wasley Chapman & Co Chartered Accountants

Joe Plant, of Fortus Business Advisors and Accountants

The Hideout Cafe Kitchen and Bar won Leisure, Retail & Lifestyle Business of the Year. Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwiil, second right, presented the award.

Sophie Potton, of Castle Employment Group

Beth Rowley, of Castle Employment Group

Company CSR/Green Initiative of the Year, sponsored by Anglo American

WINNER: Wold Top Brewery

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Keep Digital Ltd

Community Hero Award, sponsored by McCain Foods

JOINT WINNERS: Facebook Games for Charity and Fiona Richardson, cook at Whitby’s Trinity Centre

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Roots of Yggdrasil CIC

Small Business of the Year

WINNER: Appliance Development Services Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Emotion Switch Ltd and Marson Brothers Ltd

Best Business Transformation, sponsored by Plaxton - Alexander Dennis

WINNER: Yorkshire in Business

HIGHLY COMMENDED: CU Scarborough

Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Ledden Estates

JOINT WINNERS: Chris Marson, of Marson Brothers Ltd, and Dan Eland, of Keep Digital Ltd

Medium Business of the Year, sponsored by Greatest Hits Radio – Yorkshire Coast

WINNER: Cura Financial Services Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Infiniti Construction and Roofing

Leisure, Retail & Lifestyle Business of the Year

WINNER: The Hideout Cafe Kitchen & Bar

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bike & Boots Inns Ltd and The Farrier, Cayton

Big Thank You Award, sponsored by McCain

WINNER: Saint Catherine’s Hospice

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Jo Green, of Falsgrave GP Surgery

Large Business of the Year

WINNER: TestCard Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Flamingo Land and Murphy Utilities Ltd

Outstanding Business of Lockdown, sponsored by M Wasley Chapman & Co Chartered Accountants

WINNER: Duraweld Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Askew Brook Ltd and Big Boolies.com Ltd

Social Care Hero Award, sponsored by St Cecilia's Care Group

WINNER: Cameron Norman, of MHA Priceholme Care Home

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Marie Couch, of Saint Catherine’s Hospice

Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by CU Scarborough

WINNER: Richard Askew, of Askew Brook Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Kelly Dunn, of KD Recruitment Ltd

Employer of the Year, sponsored by CPH Property Services

WINNER: Fortus Business Advisors and Accountants