All the winners at The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2021
These are the winners and Highly Commendeds of The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2021.
The glittering ceremony was held at Scarborough Spa on Thursday night, attended by more than 250 guests, and this year's awards included categories for "Covid heroes". Photos by Richard Ponter.
Apprentice of the Year – the Frank McMahon Memorial Award (sponsored by Frank McMahon’s family)
JOINT WINNERS: Jacob Jackson, of Castle Employment Group, and Matthew Walker, of Deep Sea Electronics
All other finalists also received a small trophy in recognition of their achievements. They were:
Owen Coles, of Anglo American Crop Nutrients
Mia Farrell, of M Wasley Chapman & Co Chartered Accountants
Joe Plant, of Fortus Business Advisors and Accountants
Sophie Potton, of Castle Employment Group
Beth Rowley, of Castle Employment Group
Company CSR/Green Initiative of the Year, sponsored by Anglo American
WINNER: Wold Top Brewery
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Keep Digital Ltd
Community Hero Award, sponsored by McCain Foods
JOINT WINNERS: Facebook Games for Charity and Fiona Richardson, cook at Whitby’s Trinity Centre
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Roots of Yggdrasil CIC
Small Business of the Year
WINNER: Appliance Development Services Ltd
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Emotion Switch Ltd and Marson Brothers Ltd
Best Business Transformation, sponsored by Plaxton - Alexander Dennis
WINNER: Yorkshire in Business
HIGHLY COMMENDED: CU Scarborough
Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Ledden Estates
JOINT WINNERS: Chris Marson, of Marson Brothers Ltd, and Dan Eland, of Keep Digital Ltd
Medium Business of the Year, sponsored by Greatest Hits Radio – Yorkshire Coast
WINNER: Cura Financial Services Ltd
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Infiniti Construction and Roofing
Leisure, Retail & Lifestyle Business of the Year
WINNER: The Hideout Cafe Kitchen & Bar
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bike & Boots Inns Ltd and The Farrier, Cayton
Big Thank You Award, sponsored by McCain
WINNER: Saint Catherine’s Hospice
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Jo Green, of Falsgrave GP Surgery
Large Business of the Year
WINNER: TestCard Ltd
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Flamingo Land and Murphy Utilities Ltd
Outstanding Business of Lockdown, sponsored by M Wasley Chapman & Co Chartered Accountants
WINNER: Duraweld Ltd
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Askew Brook Ltd and Big Boolies.com Ltd
Social Care Hero Award, sponsored by St Cecilia's Care Group
WINNER: Cameron Norman, of MHA Priceholme Care Home
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Marie Couch, of Saint Catherine’s Hospice
Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by CU Scarborough
WINNER: Richard Askew, of Askew Brook Ltd
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Kelly Dunn, of KD Recruitment Ltd
Employer of the Year, sponsored by CPH Property Services
WINNER: Fortus Business Advisors and Accountants
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Flamingo Land