Almost 400 people wanted to fill roles at East Coast holday parks as part of Haven recruitment drive

Haven is looking to fill both part time and full time vacancies ahead of the 2022 holiday season at five sites along the Yorkshire Coast.

The company said there will be roles across a range of areas including food and beverage from chefs’ roles to front of house, lifeguards, security, experience, bar and reception teams and cleaning roles.

To help fill these positions Haven is hosting a recruitment day on Saturday, February 19 at Primrose Valley Holiday Park in Filey.

The open day will run from 10am to 4pm and team members will be on hand to discuss the roles in more detail.

A Haven spokesman said: “Our team is a huge part of what makes Haven the leading UK holiday operator and we have a number of exciting job opportunities available.

“If you’re passionate about helping people have great holidays and brilliant memories then we would love to hear from you. There are so many different roles available, from working in our bars and restaurants to lifeguards in our pools.

“We can provide full training and support and flexible hours to work around family life so it’s a great time to join the team.”