Anglo American searching for new cyber apprentices across Scarborough and Whitby area

Anglo American is searching for its next group of Cyber Security Apprentices to embark on a two-year programme as part of a drive to create high-skilled opportunities for people.

This latest cohort will take the number of apprentices recruited and developed at the Woodsmith Project to 47, close to their pledge to hire 50 apprentices before going into production.

They will join more than 1,000 other local people working on the project, which they say continues to bring huge economic benefits to the region.

The four successful candidates will start their course in October 2024 and receive expert tuition and mentoring from Anglo American’s cyber specialists across the globe.

Apprenticeship Delivery Specialist, Emily Fraser, said: “This apprenticeship is a fantastic opportunity.

“It will be a challenging course for the candidates who will be dealing with complex and fast-moving problems, however they will be mentored and supported by a world class team.

“We’re looking for people with inquisitive minds, a good work ethic and an ability to commit themselves to the programme.”

To be eligible, candidates must be 18 or over by the end of the summer holidays in 2024, have at least three A Levels or level three equivalent and five GCSEs at grade C/4 or above, including Maths and English or an equivalent qualification.

Candidates must also not hold any other Level 4 (or above) qualifications in the cyber discipline.

Applications are now being accepted, with the deadline to apply Thursday January 25.

An information event is being held at the Anglo American office in Scarborough on Thursday January 18.