News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
19 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
20 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
20 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
21 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
22 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Anglo American to hold drop-in sessions at Whitby area villages

Anglo American are continuing to hold community drop-in sessions for people to find out more about the Woodsmith Project – their polyhalite mine being constructed near Whitby and up to Teesside.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:13 BST

The next information session will take place at Hawsker & Stainsacre Village Hall on Wednesday April 19, between 4.30pm and 6pm, with another at Sneaton Village Hall on Wednesday May 17, between 4.30pm and 6pm.

Members of the Anglo American team will be on hand to answer any questions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Email [email protected] for more information.

Overview of Woodsmith Mine at Sneaton, near Whitby.
Overview of Woodsmith Mine at Sneaton, near Whitby.
Overview of Woodsmith Mine at Sneaton, near Whitby.
WhitbyTeesside