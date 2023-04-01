Anglo American to hold drop-in sessions at Whitby area villages
Anglo American are continuing to hold community drop-in sessions for people to find out more about the Woodsmith Project – their polyhalite mine being constructed near Whitby and up to Teesside.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:13 BST
The next information session will take place at Hawsker & Stainsacre Village Hall on Wednesday April 19, between 4.30pm and 6pm, with another at Sneaton Village Hall on Wednesday May 17, between 4.30pm and 6pm.
Members of the Anglo American team will be on hand to answer any questions.
Email [email protected] for more information.