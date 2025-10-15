Anglo American to hold public consultation events in Whitby area on changes to Woodsmith Mine project

Tunnel at Woodsmith Mine, Sneaton.

The Woodsmith project near Whitby is under construction to access the world’s largest known deposit of polyhalite – a natural mineral fertiliser that will support sustainable farming practices for future generations.

And a number of public consultation drop-in events will be held over the next month where you can have your say.

The project currently employs 1,100 people with work focused on the progress of the Service Shaft, Mineral Transport System tunnel and market development activity.

As part of the future development plans for the project, a detailed technical review has identified a number of enhancements to the engineering design to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the project for the long-term.

Aerial view of Woodsmith Mine, Sneaton, near Whitby.

The main amendment is a proposed update to the ventilation system at the mine to ensure a safe working environment.

This will result in an increased number of buildings designed to be screened from view.

A public consultation about the amendments is now open in advance of a planning application submission early next year for the Woodsmith, Ladycross Plantation and Lockwood Beck sites.

These are due to take place over the next month at the following venues:

October 30 - Egton Village Hall, 4pm to 7pm

November 3, Whitby Coliseum, 4pm to 7pm

November 4, Stanghow Village Hall, 4pm to 7pm

November 5, Hawsker Village Hall, 4pm to 7pm

November 14, Sneaton Village Hall, 4pm to 7pm

These are an opportunity to find out more and discuss with members of the Anglo American team.

Visit https://www.woodsmithconsultation.com/have-your-say for details of these events.

Matt Parsons, Social Performance Manager, said: “The Woodsmith Project is one of the most innovative mining developments in the world today and we are incredibly proud of the positive impact we have had in the local community since construction began, and we continue to value feedback from our closest neighbours.

“We have worked closely with our local stakeholders, including the National Park, over the years and continue to contribute significantly to the regional economy through jobs and supply chain expenditure.

"We have focused £31m of social investment on supporting young local people, social economic development and local community projects.

"The Woodsmith Foundation also continues to support local people and community organisations through its £5million contribution from Anglo American to date.”

Visit www.woodsmithconsultation.com for more information about the consultation.