Anglo American welcome seven cyber security apprentices in Scarborough

The apprenticeship programme forms part of the company’s wider commitment to help launch a cyber security cluster in North Yorkshire in conjunction with Scarborough Borough Council and a host of other organisations, including GCHQ.

It was announced at the end of September that £140,000 of council funds would be combined with a £97,000 grant from Anglo American to establish Scarborough and the Yorkshire coast as a “national centre of excellence for cyber security”.

The apprentices will be mentored by experienced cyber professionals from across Anglo American’s global team.

Working from Anglo American’s base in Scarborough, the seven successful candidates will be tutored by a highly skilled team in using the latest cyber security tools and techniques to protect the highly sophisticated digital systems that run cutting edge mining operations around the world.

The apprentices range from 17 to 20-years-old, with the majority living in the local area. They will all be mentored by experienced cyber professionals from across Anglo American’s global team.

Apprenticeship Delivery Specialist, Emily Fraser, said: “We’re pleased to be welcoming our seven new Cyber Security Apprentices to the programme. This is a fantastic, unique opportunity for them. They’re all keen to learn and develop and we’re excited to get started and see where they can all go during their time with Anglo American.

“Our decision to locate the cyber security apprenticeship programme in North Yorkshire also further demonstrates our continued commitment to the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven cyber security apprentices have joined Anglo American's Woodsmith Project

Olivia Procter, 18, from Scarborough, said: “I’m excited to get started on the programme. The tutors and mentors have been great so far and I’m looking forward to learning as much as possible from them over the next two years and hopefully beyond that.”

“It’s great to be starting on this exciting apprenticeship with a company like Anglo American. Opportunities like this don’t come around very often so I’m proud to be one of the seven chosen to join the programme,” added another of the seven apprentices, Paul Vitty, 17, from Scarborough.

The apprentices will be joined by another cohort of seven budding cyber specialists next September, with the application process for these roles going live on October 14th.

Advertisement Hide Ad