Anglo American welcomes six cyber security apprentices to Whitby and Scarborough Woodsmith Project

Working from Anglo American’s base in Scarborough, the six successful candidates will be tutored by a highly skilled team in using the latest cyber security tools and techniques to protect the highly sophisticated digital systems that run the company’s cutting-edge mining operations around the world.

The apprentices, who all live locally to the Woodsmith Project, based in Sneaton, and range from 17-26 years old, had to come through a thorough and competitive selection process to land their places on the programme.

They will also be mentored by experienced cyber professionals from across Anglo American’s global team to aid their development throughout their two-year course.

Apprenticeship Delivery Specialist, Emily Fraser, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our new recruits to the programme.

"They all have a wonderful opportunity in front of them.”

Jessica Wells, 17, from Scarborough, said: “I’m really excited to get started on the programme.

Bailey Maude, 17, from Whitby, added: "Opportunities like this don’t come around very often so I’m proud to be one of the six successful candidates.”

Cyber Security Apprentices have been welcomed to Anglo American’s Woodsmith Project

There are more than 1,600 people currently employed on the Woodsmith Project, which includes more than 1,000 people from the local area.

Anglo American’s longer-term aim is that at least 80% of the operational workforce is sourced from the local area.

Matt Parsons, Social Performance Manager, added: “We’ve now recruited 43 apprentices as part of our commitment to develop a local workforce for the future of the Woodsmith Project.”