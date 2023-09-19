Anglo American’s class of 2023 land full-time roles on Woodsmith Project after graduating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Their achievements were celebrated at a special graduation ceremony.

CEO of Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business Tom McCulley said: “It was an honour to present the Engineering Apprentices with their certificates, these young people are the future of the Woodsmith Project and we’re pleased they’re all going to be staying with us beyond their apprenticeship to develop their careers further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m impressed with the dedication and teamwork they exhibited over the last four years and even in the face of challenges including Covid, they never wavered.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Anglo American's Advanced Engineering Apprentices have successfully landed full-time roles on the Woodsmith Project after completing their four-year course.

The company has now recruited 37 apprentices as part of its commitment to hire and develop a local workforce, with the vast majority of these coming from the Whitby and Scarborough area.

One of the 13 apprentices who graduated is Megan Neale.

She said: “I’ve learned so much on my apprenticeship and I can’t wait to apply that in my new role.”

Early Talent Specialist, Katie Castleton, added: “It’s been great to watch this group grow and develop over the course of the last four years.

From left, Megan Neale, Ella Higham and Hayley Lovie celebrate their graduation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s testament to their drive, enthusiasm and professionalism that they’re all moving into roles on the project.”

There are more than 1,600 people currently working on the Woodsmith Project, which includes over 1,000 people from the local area.

Anglo American’s longer-term aim is that at least 80% of the operational workforce is sourced from the local community.