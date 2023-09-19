News you can trust since 1882
Anglo American’s class of 2023 land full-time roles on Woodsmith Project after graduating

The first group of Engineering Apprentices working on Anglo American’s Woodsmith Project have all secured full-time roles after successfully graduating their four-year course.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST
Their achievements were celebrated at a special graduation ceremony.

CEO of Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business Tom McCulley said: “It was an honour to present the Engineering Apprentices with their certificates, these young people are the future of the Woodsmith Project and we’re pleased they’re all going to be staying with us beyond their apprenticeship to develop their careers further.

“I’m impressed with the dedication and teamwork they exhibited over the last four years and even in the face of challenges including Covid, they never wavered.”

All Anglo American's Advanced Engineering Apprentices have successfully landed full-time roles on the Woodsmith Project after completing their four-year course.
The company has now recruited 37 apprentices as part of its commitment to hire and develop a local workforce, with the vast majority of these coming from the Whitby and Scarborough area.

One of the 13 apprentices who graduated is Megan Neale.

She said: “I’ve learned so much on my apprenticeship and I can’t wait to apply that in my new role.”

Early Talent Specialist, Katie Castleton, added: “It’s been great to watch this group grow and develop over the course of the last four years.

From left, Megan Neale, Ella Higham and Hayley Lovie celebrate their graduation.
"It’s testament to their drive, enthusiasm and professionalism that they’re all moving into roles on the project.”

There are more than 1,600 people currently working on the Woodsmith Project, which includes over 1,000 people from the local area.

Anglo American’s longer-term aim is that at least 80% of the operational workforce is sourced from the local community.

Visit https://uk.angloamerican.com/careers to find out more about careers on the Woodsmith Project.

