Anglo American’s fertiliser product POLY4 now organically certified in more than 30 regions worldwide

Anglo American’s multi-nutrient fertiliser product POLY4 is now organically certified in more than 30 regions globally.

This marks another important step in the development of the global premium market for polyhalite, the naturally occurring crop nutrient mineral that Anglo American’s Woodsmith mine, at Sneaton, is being developed to produce, with first product expected to be delivered to market in 2027.

The demand for more effective and environmentally sensitive fertilisers is expected to increase significantly as farming undergoes a necessary shift towards more sustainable practices, while also meeting demand for better quality food for a growing global population.

POLY4 is suitable for widespread commercial use in both traditional and organic farming systems, with organic certification providing valuable assurance in the agriculture marketplace for products that are aligned with these emerging trends.

Tom McCulley, CEO of Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business, said: “Farming is changing for the better.

"The agricultural practices of the past need to evolve urgently towards sustainable solutions for the future.

"Polyhalite ticks a lot of boxes for the future of food production, being well suited to more balanced crop nutrition solutions that can help to improve yields while supporting soil health and reducing harm to the environment.

"Our POLY4 product is particularly well suited to such high value crops, enhancing both yield and quality, so representing significant additional value to farmers.”