Anglo American's Woodsmith mine, near Whitby, contributed £305 million to local economy in 2023

The Woodsmith Mine near Whitby

The recently published annual report of the Woodsmith Project says that in 2023 it contributed £1.9m towards supporting the tourism industry in the Whitby, Scarborough and North York Moors National Park area, together with training and the environment.

It adds that 73 new businesses have been created through the project’s start-up programme and 47 projects have benefited from community enhancement schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 8,383 local students have been engaged in career supporting provision in schools, and 785 people have been supported in building their skills.

The mine tunnel is now the longest single bore tunnel in the world

The mine project is now employing 2,000 people of whom 70 per cent are from the local area.

Chief Executive Officer, Tom McCulley, says work on constructing the mine has progressed “at pace” in the past year: “Our team even broke a world record for the longest tunnel drive using a single tunnel boring machine.

“The record of 25.8km will now continue to reach new success as it continues to progress towards 37km when it reaches the Woodsmith mine site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service shaft has reached a depth of 745 metres, and the production shaft 510 metres.

However, shaft sinking will be at a slower pace this year because of a harder strata of rock being reached.

Mr McCulley said: “There are over two billion tonnes of polyhalite in our deposit which extends 470 square miles under the North York Moors and the North Sea – the thickest and highest grade in the world.”

The mine has also benefited many businesses indirectly, says the report, with an estimated 560 jobs created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anglo American has developed a new initiative, Turning Tides, a two year pilot scheme focussing on 15-21 year-olds across the local area who are struggling with their emotional wellbeing says the report.

It also states: “We provide significant funding to the North York Moors National Park Authority, North Yorkshire Council and Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council for projects that protect and enhance the environment, promote tourism, improve local transport infrastructure and support education and skills development.

“In 2023, £1.9m was given bringing the total since 2017 to £12.9m.