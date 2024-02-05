Apprentices invited to celebrate success at the North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024

North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 at York Racecourse.

Our journey with the apprenticeship awards began in 2017, driven by the desire to spotlight the success stories emerging from apprenticeship programs.

We aim to showcase not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

Apprenticeships provide a unique approach to education, training, and career development.

The hands-on learning experience, coupled with the opportunity to earn while you learn, makes apprenticeships a dynamic pathway for individuals exploring diverse industries, from traditional trades to cutting-edge fields like technology and healthcare.

The program often serves as a gateway to full-time employment in industries that apprentices may not have previously considered, as highlighted by many of our finalists who shared inspiring insights into the transformative impact of apprenticeships on both the apprentice and the employer.

Completing an apprenticeship frequently leads to industry-recognised certifications, enhancing individuals' credibility and employability and facilitating smoother transitions into different roles or advancements within their chosen fields.

Join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in North Yorkshire at the highly anticipated North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

We take great pride in announcing that this year, we are privileged to have Occupational Awards as our headline sponsor.

With 14 meticulously curated categories, this event is a tribute to the exceptional contributions that are moulding the future of apprenticeships in the region.

Jan Richardson-Wilde CEO of Occupational Awards said “We are thrilled to Headline sponsor the North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards for the second year since its inaugural year in 2023.

"Last year was a resounding success with incredible nominations and inspiring winners.

"We look forward to celebrating with the organisations and individuals that have earned the opportunity to be finalists in 2024.”

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.

Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.

For those seeking guidance on crafting compelling entries, our FREE 40-minute crash course is a valuable resource.

Join the virtual course on Friday, March 1st, at 10 am, by registering through the link on the event website footer.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, 13th June.

Register by visiting https://www.nyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/ before the closing date of 6 pm on Wednesday, May 1st.

We invite you to join our journey of celebration, recognising the achievements of North Yorkshire's apprenticeship community. Seize the opportunity to network, learn, and honour the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships.

Award Categories

SME Employer of the YearOpen to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the YearOpen to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion ProgrammeOpen to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the YearThis category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the YearFor an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the YearFor an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by OAL

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year, Sponsored by OAL