Archaelogical dig to take place in Scarborough as part of Big Ideas by the Sea Festival

The Big Dig archaeological dig in Scarborough, part of the Big Ideas by the Sea festival. Photo by Matt Cooper Photography.

The very unusual nature of this project was that it offered school pupils the opportunity to work on a real archaeological site.

A first in British archaeology, The Big Dig schools programme (part of the wider Big Ideas By The Sea festival), is an innovative venture developed by former City Archaeologist for York John Oxley MBE and Marie Woods, of Heritage Projects Ltd.

Supervised and guided by professionals, the aim is the engagement of junior school children with the practical aspects of the archaeological process that include excavation, cleaning, identifying and sorting finds on a real site.

This discovery of a direct, tangible method of looking at the past is intended to widen their appreciation of history and the cultural heritage of their surroundings.

This pioneering model of collaboration/education in practical experience last year saw the involvement of over 100 primary school pupils from the Scarborough area with over 200 pupils from a range of school backgrounds taking part later this month.

Mr Oxley said: “Community archaeology has been at the heart of the Big Ideas By The Sea festival since 2020 when we held an online event – the Big Digital – during the first lockdown in 2020! The project has grown each year – this year there will be twice the number of school children working on The Big Dig excavating the Paradise site.

"Thanks to our partnership with English Heritage, they will also have an opportunity to explore and learn about Scarborough Castle.”

Members of the public are also welcome to come and learn new skills on the excavation.

An integral part of the annual festival, the practical basis of this developing community project was first instigated within the activities staged in 2021. A total of 25 one-metre square trenches in various Old Town locations were investigated, revealing a large range of material that included Roman pottery, distinctive medieval Scarborough Ware to spent Second World War .303 bullets.

As previously, in partnership with Scarborough Archaeological and Historical Society (SAHS), The Big Dig will encompass further exploration of the Paradise site, part of which was excavated in the late 1980s by SAHS members.

