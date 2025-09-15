Ashley Waines wowed the Screwfix judges with his unwavering passion.

A Bridlington-based electrician has earned a coveted place in the final to uncover the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Waines, 38, has dedicated over 23 years to mastering his craft and now aims to leave a lasting impression at the Screwfix Top Tradesperson final later this month.

Competing against nine other exceptional tradespeople, Ashley wowed the judges with unwavering passion and an extraordinary commitment to going above and beyond – all qualities of a Screwfix Top Tradesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley set up A R Waines Electricians 12 years ago and has in recent years expanded his services into renewables, including solar PV. He has taken on a number of apprentices in the past and would like to employ even more in the future. Ashley prides his business on honesty, trustworthiness and quality of work and winning would mean he could continue to expand and potentially move into commercial projects as well.

The final takes place at Screwfix Live in September in front of a panel of industry experts, including reigning Screwfix Top Tradesperson Mohammed Rahman, and representatives from CIPHE, and NICEIC. And it’s here, each finalist will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and why they believe they should be named Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025.

As well as claiming the title, the winner will also take home a fantastic £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training.

After his success, Ashley said: “I can’t believe I have secured a place in the final of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since I started in the trade many years ago, I’ve worked hard to hone my craft, so to be recognised and able to share my story with the judges is something I’m really excited about.

"Looking at the names of the other finalists, it’s clear there’s some great competition, but I’m proud to be putting Bridlington on the map and representing every electrician out there in my bid to take home the title.”

Jack Wallace, marketing director at Screwfix, said: “Tradespeople are the backbone of their communities, providing essential services with unmatched skill and dedication. Screwfix Top Tradesperson shines a spotlight on the outstanding talent within the industry and the impact tradespeople have. I wish all the finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”