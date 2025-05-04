Askew Brook expands local sports sponsorships with cricket and squash partnerships
These new partnerships strengthen Askew Brook’s commitment to supporting the town’s thriving sporting community. The company already proudly sponsors Scarborough Athletic Football Club and believes sport plays a vital role in the life and identity of Scarborough.
Richard Askew, Managing Director of Askew Brook, said:
"Sport is a huge part of life in Scarborough. North Marine Road and Silver Royd are real jewels in the town’s crown. We’re proud to support them, alongside Scarborough Athletic, and to play a small part in helping our local sporting community thrive.
On a personal level, I’ve taken my son to all of these venues – whether it’s watching Yorkshire play at the cricket, cheering on Scarborough Athletic, or spending Saturday afternoons at the rugby club. It’s a big part of growing up here, and something we’re really proud to support."
Askew Brook is committed to investing in the local area, helping to ensure that Scarborough’s sporting institutions continue to flourish for future generations.
