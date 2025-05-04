Askew Brook expands local sports sponsorships with cricket and squash partnerships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scarborough-based digital technology company Askew Brook is proud to announce two new local sports sponsorships: a ground board at Scarborough Cricket Club and court sponsorship at Scarborough Squash Academy, based at Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These new partnerships strengthen Askew Brook’s commitment to supporting the town’s thriving sporting community. The company already proudly sponsors Scarborough Athletic Football Club and believes sport plays a vital role in the life and identity of Scarborough.

Richard Askew, Managing Director of Askew Brook, said:

"Sport is a huge part of life in Scarborough. North Marine Road and Silver Royd are real jewels in the town’s crown. We’re proud to support them, alongside Scarborough Athletic, and to play a small part in helping our local sporting community thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squash Court at Scarborough Rugby Club

On a personal level, I’ve taken my son to all of these venues – whether it’s watching Yorkshire play at the cricket, cheering on Scarborough Athletic, or spending Saturday afternoons at the rugby club. It’s a big part of growing up here, and something we’re really proud to support."

Askew Brook is committed to investing in the local area, helping to ensure that Scarborough’s sporting institutions continue to flourish for future generations.

For more information about Askew Brook and its work, visit www.askewbrook.com.