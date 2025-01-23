Askew Brook shortlisted for prestigious made in Yorkshire awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough-based digital technology company Askew Brook has been shortlisted for the prestigious Made in Yorkshire manufacturing awards in the Digital Technology category. This recognition highlights the company’s outstanding work in developing bespoke platforms for local manufacturing firms, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

The Made in Yorkshire awards celebrate the exceptional innovation, dedication, and achievements of businesses across Yorkshire and the Humber. The awards honour the companies that are not only creating world-class products locally but also exporting them to markets around the globe.

The winners will be announced during a glittering black-tie dinner at New Dock Hall, located in Leeds’ iconic Royal Armouries, on Thursday March 6. Sponsored by leading organisations including BDO, Mills & Reeve, Rathbones, and UPS, this flagship event promises to be a night to remember, showcasing the region’s industrial excellence.

Managing Director of Askew Brook, Richard Askew, commented: “Being shortlisted for the Made in Yorkshire awards is a tremendous honour for our team. It’s a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that empower local manufacturers to compete on a global scale. We’re proud to represent Scarborough and to contribute to Yorkshire’s reputation as a hub of innovation and excellence.”

Askew Brook Managing Director, Richard Askew

This year’s awards feature 11 categories covering a diverse range of industry sectors. The event not only celebrates the success of individual companies but also shines a spotlight on Yorkshire’s role in shaping the future of manufacturing and technology.

Askew Brook continues to drive success for its clients by creating tailored digital platforms that streamline operations, boost efficiency, and open new opportunities for growth. The company is excited to join other inspiring businesses at the awards ceremony in March and to celebrate the thriving manufacturing sector across the region.