Attention all aspiring champions of apprenticeship excellence in East Yorkshire!

Apprenticeship Award winners 2023

Unsure about how to craft that winning entry? Fear not, because we've got the solution!

Introducing our FREE webinar: "Awards Entry Writing Masterclass: A 40-Minute Crash Course," taking place on Friday, March 1st at 10:00 am. Register through our event website at www.eyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk.

Join us for an enlightening session where we'll delve into:

The award winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony in September

Reviewing and analysing category criteria

Understanding what the judges are seeking

Top tips for assembling your entry with finesse

An exclusive Q&A session to address all your burning questions

Our journey with the Apprenticeship Awards began in 2017 with the noble aim of spotlighting the success stories emerging from apprenticeship programs.

We're committed to not only celebrating the achievements of apprentices but also acknowledging the invaluable support from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

Be a part of our Inaugural celebration at the East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024, headlined by Hudson Contract.

With 14 award categories, this event pays tribute to the exceptional contributions shaping the future of apprenticeships in the region.

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.

Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, providing a platform for businesses to showcase their outstanding teams and trainers.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, 19th September, held at MKM Stadium, Hull.

Register by visiting www.eyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 6 pm on Wednesday, July 17th.

Join us on this journey of celebration, where we honour the achievements of West Yorkshire's apprenticeship community.

Seize the opportunity to network, learn, and pay tribute to the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships.

Award Categories

SME Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Hudson Contract

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the YearOpen to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion ProgrammeOpen to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the YearThis category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the YearFor an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the YearFor an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by First Intuition

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Hudson Contract

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by BAE Systems

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year