Attention all aspiring champions of apprenticeship excellence in North Yorkshire!

Apprenticeship Awards judges (L-R): Adrian O'Neill, Jan Richardson-Wilde and Jill Coyle

Unsure about how to craft that winning entry? Fear not, because we've got the solution!

You can access our FREE webinar: "Awards Entry Writing Masterclass: A 40-Minute Crash Course," on how to write the perfect entry.

You can access the video via our website www.nyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk.

The how to guide covers:

Reviewing and analysing category criteria

Understanding what the judges are seeking

Top tips for assembling your entry with finesse

An exclusive Q&A session to address all your burning questions

Our journey with the Apprenticeship Awards began in 2017 with the noble aim of spotlighting the success stories emerging from apprenticeship programs.

We're committed to not only celebrating the achievements of apprentices but also acknowledging the invaluable support from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

We are delighted again to be joined by our Headline partner again this year Occupational Awards Limited (OAL).

Jan Richardson-Wilde CEO of OAL said: “We are thrilled to Headline sponsor the North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards for the second year since it’s inaugural year in 2023.

“Last year was a resounding success with incredible nominations and inspiring winners.

“We look forward to celebrating with the organisations and individuals that have earned the opportunity to be finalists in 2024.”

Come and be a part of our celebration at the highly anticipated North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

With 14 award categories, this event pays tribute to the exceptional contributions shaping the future of apprenticeships in the region.

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.

Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, providing a platform for businesses to showcase their outstanding teams and trainers.

The winners will be announced at the live event on Thursday, 13th June.

Register by visiting https://www.nyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/ before the closing date of 6 pm on Wednesday, May 1st.

Judging this years awards are:

Adrian O’Neill

Mr O’Neill is the skills specialist for the Growth Hub now part of the Combined Authority, and has been involved with apprenticeships in various guises for years.

He currently dedicates his time to helping North Yorkshire businesses create a well-trained and fully engaged workforce.

This helps with challenges such as hiring and keeping staff.

Part of his work involves guiding businesses through the various complexities in taking an apprentice for the first time, and aims to make this as easy as possible.

Mr O’Neill also works with businesses to put long-term skills development plans in place rather than rely on short-term fixes.

His diverse background, including teaching and working with disadvantaged groups, positions him to understand business needs.

Mr O’Neill said, “Well-trained and motivated employees are the cornerstone of business success.

“I’m here to identify and address skills gaps, provide solutions, and connect businesses with the right training providers.”

Jan Richardson-Wilde

CEO of Occupational Awards Limited, Director of the National Skills Academy for Food and Drink and FE College Governor.

Ms Richardson-Wilde has over 35 years’ experience in the education sector in strategic and operational management of training programmes with colleges, private training providers, local authorities, the voluntary sector and not for profit organisations.

She has previously been a board member of the Learning and Skills Council, chair of the North Yorkshire Training Provider network and Vice-Chair of Yorkshire Coast College and a Governor of the Grimsby Institute for Further and Higher Education.

She has extensive experience of education policy, apprenticeships, qualification, and curriculum development as well as business improvement.

Ms Richardson-Wilde joined OAL in 2019 a leading non-profit industry-focused Awarding and End-Point Assessment Organisation, supporting a wide range of employers and of key stakeholders to succeed and surpass expectations.

She is committed to continuous improvement and enthusiastic about improving the effectiveness, impact and quality of apprenticeships, education, and training in the UK and internationally.

Ms Richardson-Wilde has a wide range of experience of working in a collaborative context with employers and training providers to develop End Point Assessment, apprenticeships, and a wide range of vocational programmes.

Jill Coyle

Co-Chair Yorkshire and Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network / Apprenticeship Manager - Nestlé UK

Ms Coyle joined Nestlé in 2014 as part of the Nestlé Academy team focusing on attracting, selecting and developing young talent.

Her key focus has been shaping the company’s apprenticeship strategy and facilitating a more consistent approach across the UK.

Nestlé has played its part in developing a number of trailblazer apprentice standards, specifically for the food and drink sector, as well as being a significant ambassador and advocate for apprenticeships.

Nestlé’s young talent actively engage with schools, colleges and careers events across the country, promoting the benefits of apprenticeships and a number of their current cohort are members of the Young Apprentice Ambassador Network.

Join us on this journey of celebration, where we honour the achievements of North Yorkshire's apprenticeship community.

Seize the opportunity to network, learn, and pay tribute to the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships.

Award Categories

SME Employer of the YearOpen to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the YearOpen to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion ProgrammeOpen to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the YearThis category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the YearFor an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the YearFor an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by OAL

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year, Sponsored by OAL

Open to colleges, organisations or businesses that provide the training element of an apprenticeship programme to a business or organisation.