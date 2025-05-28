Avove appoints nine arborists to reach new heights as part of its Yorkshire, North East and Scotland teams

Leading infrastructure and engineering company, Avove, has secured nine new adult recruits as part of its bespoke Adult Training Programme.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading infrastructure and engineering company, Avove, has secured nine new adult recruits as part of its bespoke Adult Training Programme.

The candidates, all of whom join Avove’s Vegetation Management team, will benefit from the newly formed programme, which is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to attracting talented individuals with ambitions of progressing their careers in the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting both Northern Powergrid (NPG) and ScottishPower Energy Networks (SPEN), the arborists provide a vital service ensuring powerline operations are not obstructed by trees or overgrown vegetation across Yorkshire, North East and Scotland.

Avove appoints nine arborists

The programme showcases Avove’s commitment to appointing driven individuals, with a desire to embark upon a new career opportunity with some of the recruits joining from the armed forces.

During the programme, all new recruits will be fully trained to work alongside Avove’s team of experts. When fully qualified, they will be deployed across the regions to join the Vegetation Management teams on both NPG and Scottish Power contracts.

Arron Bebbington, Operations Manager at Avove, commented: “This initiative was set up with the intention of giving talented and ambitious individuals an opportunity to develop their careers in a sector that might be entirely new to some of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With support at every stage, the candidates will begiven time to settle into their new surroundings, with the necessary onboarding and training provided as part of our Work Together > Safe Together ethos. It will be arewarding experience for all parties, and will show with the right approach and application, new opportunities can be unlocked at any stage of your personal journey.”

Adult Arborist recruit, Charlie Baig, said: “This opportunity is what I’ve been seeking for a long time. Since leaving the military in 2022, I’ve struggled to find companies willing to invest time and training in ex-armed forces personnel, due to their age and military qualifications.

“Avove has provided all the correct PPE and produced a 12-month training programme as part of a smooth onboarding process. Within my first full week, I have settled in well and I am looking forward to progressing my career with Avove.”

Another recruit, Morgan Dunham, added: “My initial impression from Avove has been hugely positive. I have been supplied with an abundance of high-quality PPE and the staff and fellow team members have been very welcoming. Avove puts safety first which was an important factor for me, and I cannot fault the experience so far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vegetation management is an essential process required to ensure electricity is supplied safely and efficiently to homes and businesses. Avove covers all aspects of vegetation management from maintenance work that can be carried out every two to three years to working through environmental weather conditions to ensure minimal disruption to client supplies.