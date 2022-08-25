Award-winning TV presenter announced as host of Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Top table -The Scarborough News Excellence in Business Awards at Scarborough Spa. pic Richard Ponter

Sadly, our good friend and compere Harry Gration passed away earlier this year. But we are delighted to announce another well-known Yorkshire personality as our 2022 compere.

These prestigious awards recognise and reward a wide cross section of businesses and the vital role they play in the community and the economic success of the region.

This year’s awards will feature a number of new categories, including Best Independent Business, Tourism Award and Employee Health & Wellbeing Programme.

Duncan Wood

Entries are invited from companies large and small trading anywhere within the Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Ryedale and Bridlington/East Yorkshire areas.

The winners will be announced at a glitzy black tie awards ceremony and gala dinner which will take place on December 1, at The Scarborough Spa, and we are delighted to unveil a true Scarborough favourite as this year’s host.

Award-winning TV presenter Duncan Wood was a fixture in Yorkshire front rooms on ITV’s Calendar for almost 20 years.

He started out as a reporter in Sunderland, was a newsreader at Metro FM in the North East, and cut his teeth in television as a sports anchor at Tyne Tees where he was a regular at Scarborough matches.

Employer of the year 2021 - Fortus. pic Richard Ponter

Duncan said: "One of the first big games I covered was Scarborough against Southampton in the league cup.

“It was Tommy Mooney attacking one goal for Scarborough with Alan Shearer and Matt le Tissier at the other end! Those were the days!"

Duncan travelled the world as a correspondent for GMTV before settling in Yorkshire where he was recognised by the Royal Television Society for his journalism and presenting.

He is patron and ambassador for several charities across Yorkshire and a golf fanatic.

The Scarborough News Excellence in Business Awards at Scarborough Spa - the 2021 award winners. pic: Richard Ponter

The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards celebrate our brilliant business community and we are encouraging firms and individuals to enter as many categories as they are able.

Whether your business has two or 200 staff there is an award for you.

Last year’s awards were the biggest and best yet, with more categories, more entries and the biggest attendance on the night than ever before.

This year the categories are:

Scarborough News Business Awards Logo

Best Retail, Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year Sustainable Business Award The Frank McMahon Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Business Transformation Award Best Independent Business (NEW CATEGORY) The Gary Ledden Young Entrepreneur of the Year Best SME Company Employee Health & Wellbeing Programme (NEW CATEGORY) Best Large Company Entrepreneur of the Year Tourism Award Employer of the Year Greatest Achievement of the Year

Everything you need to know about the awards is on the awards website – www. scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk.

It includes more details about the categories, how to enter and how to buy tickets.

The closing date is October 14, so why not have a look at the categories and see which ones you can enter?

So enter now and show that you’re the best in business!