Barclays has officially launched a Barclays Local site in Whitby with Sir Robert Goodwill MP, after the town’s branch of the bank on Baxtergate closed for good.

Located in Whitby Library, the bank says the Barclays Local service is designed to provide easy access for customers with digital and complex banking needs.

Colleagues will be on hand Tuesdays and Fridays from 10am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 4.30pm, offering face-to-face financial support and education for customers, without the need to travel.

Barclays is committed to deploying a range of more flexible ways that customers can physically interact with the bank, this includes more than 300 banking sites located in town centres, with a presence in spaces such as community centres, libraries and business hubs where it offers drop in and pre-booked appointments.

Michael Richardson, Barclays Deputy Customer Care Director, Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to launch the replace banking service here in Whitby.

"This represents our commitment to customers and the local community who wish to continue to have an in-person banking presence by offering the ability to visit Barclays on their local high street, albeit in a different environment.”

Customers visiting Whitby Library will be able to access a wide range of services including financial reviews, balance requests, open new accounts and have support with digital banking.

As the centre is a cashless site, everyday banking transactions will need to be completed at the local Post Office.

The recent closure of Barclays Bank in Whitby has left just ten banks and building society branches open across Scarborough and Whitby.

Increasing use of online banking and contactless payments has led to concerns some will be left behind, or unable to access key services.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill said: "I was sad to hear about the closure of the Barclays Whitby branch because nobody wants to see a high street branch close, but thanks to the Barclays Local service, customers will still be able to see colleagues for face to face support.