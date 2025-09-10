'Beating heart of community' - TV show follows comedian Jon Richardson as he helps to restore Ryedale pub

When comedian Jon Richardson heard that last orders had been called on The Plough at Fadmoor, he was compelled to join the initiative to save the Ryedale boozer.

Full Fat TV has been commissioned to make A Yorkshire Pub with Jon Richardson, following the comedian as he works with the community of Fadmoor to breathe life back into their local.

Peter Jones, of The Plough, Fadmoor, said: “We have a lot of work to do to renovate this derelict pub, which has been closed for 14 years, and bring it back to life as a thriving community pub at the heart of this village.

"We look forward to sharing this journey with Jon and More4 viewers, especially as Jon has offered to buy the first round when we open!”

The Plough at Fadmoor with, inset, comedian Jon Richardson (image by Tony Johnson).

The observational series for More4 follows Jon as he becomes a shareholder in Fadmoor Community Pub Limited and sets to work with the team to restore the historic watering hole, which dates back to 1782.

Along the way, Jon will get to know the rural community, put in his fair share of elbow grease as everyone mucks in to complete the renovation, as well as tackling the myriad challenges cropping up on the community’s ambitious journey to reopen The Plough.

The bar might not be up and running yet, but the beer is already flowing as readily as the community spirit as Jon helps with fundraising events, champions the project’s sustainability and embraces the local produce on offer on the fringes of the picturesque North York Moors.

Jon Richardson comments: “I love pubs so much that I turned my garage into one, but it didn’t scratch the itch so now I’ve ended up owning one.

"Or a share of a crumbling one, anyway.

"When I first heard about The Plough, I had to go and see it and then when I met the amazing people working to rescue it, I couldn’t resist getting involved.

"Like a good pint, they are lively and cool with good heads on them, and they make you feel better about the world.

"Pubs are the beating heart of their communities and we’re, hopefully, going to have a great time bringing The Plough back to its former glory.

"I know it’s going to be hard work, but I’m ready to roll my sleeves up and watch other people getting their hands dirty.”

Jayne Stanger, Senior Commissioning Editor for Channel 4, said: “This is a dream commission: a much-loved comedian with a passion, a fantastic community brimming with brilliant characters, plus a mission to save one of the most-cherished British traditions – the humble local pub.

"Cheers to Jon, his Yorkshire pub and the team at Full Fat TV capturing this special story for us.”

Colette Foster, CEO of Full Fat TV, said: “We were delighted when Jon said he wanted to invest in The Plough, allowing us to follow him and the Fadmoor community as they bring this special local in a spectacular part of Yorkshire back to life.”

A Yorkshire Pub with Jon Richardson is a commission for More4 to air as two four-episode series.