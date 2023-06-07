Yorkshire is renowned for its charming cafes, where you can admire the rural and coastal landscapes and escape the busy and fast-paced environment of the city. Some of these cafes were founded in the 19th century and are family-run businesses.

There is an abundance of cosy cafes near beaches where you can explore the vast coastline, which stretches for more than 90 miles from Staithes to Spurn Point. Cafes in the beautiful seaside town of Whitby and the first Victorian resort of Scarborough have been recommended by the tourism experts.

There is a lot of history and culture attached to these coastal towns and villages making the visit all the more enriching. During your visit to some of these independent businesses, you will also have access to the beautiful stretch of the North York Moors National Park.

Bolli’s Tea Rooms. (Pic credit: Google)

Best independent cafes along the Yorkshire coast

Bothams Tea Room, Whitby

This family-run bakery was first set up by Elizabeth Botham in the ancient fishing port of Whitby in 1865 - more than 150 years ago.

She started her business by selling her bread and cakes from a basket at the local market and eventually bought the premises on Skinner Street.

Bonnets Cafe and Restaurant. (Pic credit: Google)

Bothams traditional methods are followed by the fifth generation of her family and the cafe is famous for its Whitby Lemon Buns, Yorkshire Brack, Plum Bread, Shah Ginger Biscuits and Chocolate Japonaise ‘Japs’.

Bolli’s Tea Rooms, Wykeham

This cafe is situated on the edge of the North York Moors National Park and has a warm and relaxing environment where you can enjoy the beautiful views.

All ingredients used in the menu are sourced locally and staff at Bolli’s are passionate about supporting local businesses.

Bothams Tea Room. (Pic credit: Google)

There are sofas, farmhouse tables and chairs and a log burner for a cosy feel along with plenty of free parking and a large sheltered garden.

Bonnets Cafe and Restaurant, Scarborough

Bonnets has a cafe on the ground floor with an outdoor courtyard seating area and the business also includes an upstairs restaurant, Chocolate Shop, Chocolate Factory and Bakery.

Bonnets was first established in 1880 by Louis Bonnet and was bought by the present owner’s family in 1959.

The current owner, John Fairbank, began learning about chocolate when he was just 12 years old on weekends and holidays. He took over the business himself in 1974 and has since expanded it.

Antiques and Home, Filey

This extensive antique shop also has a quaint cafe in the heart of Filey along with outdoor seating to enjoy some food and tea on a sunny day.

The antiques shop consists of cabinets full of collectables and large furniture and it also has a tea garden.

Eastfield Garden Centre, Bridlington

With a wide variety of garden furniture and outdoor living accessories and includes brands such as LG outdoors, Hartman, Charles Taylor, Alexander Rose and more.

Eastfield Garden Centre opened its doors as a family-run firm in 1976; it is currently owned by the third generation.

Brewers Kitchen and Deli, Hornsea

A cafe and deli, the atmosphere of Brewers has been described by visitors as warm, friendly and aromatic as well as spacious and comfy.