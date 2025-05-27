Best Solicitors raises highest in region for charity Will-writing campaign

A law firm with branches in Sheffield, Barnsley, and Chesterfield has raised an incredible £21,455 by participating in an annual charity Will-writing campaign - making it the highest donating firm in the North East of England and fourth in the UK.

Best Solicitors has been a proud supporter of Will Aid since 2021, dedicating their time and expertise to writing Wills and raising a grand total of £38,715. Instead of charging their usual fees for basic Wills, they invite clients to make a donation to Will Aid – helping to fund vital charity work in the UK and across the world.

The funds raised go to Will Aid’s partner charities, which support a range of important causes, from providing humanitarian aid to protecting vulnerable children here in the UK.

Anne Rogers, from the firm, said: “Will Aid is an outstanding initiative, and we are delighted to have helped so many people to get a professionally written Will, all while raising a significant sum for charity. It’s truly a collective effort, and we’re immensely proud of the impact we’ve made this year.

“Participating in this campaign is always fulfilling, but achieving the highest total in the North East this year – especially with a small team of just two advisors – makes it even more meaningful. The funds raised will have a genuine, positive impact on those in need, both locally and globally.”

Since its launch in 1988, Will Aid has raised more than £24 million in donations, with millions more pledged in charitable legacies thanks to the generosity of participating solicitors.

Lauren Poole, Chair of Will Aid, said: “A huge congratulations to the team for raising such an incredible amount this year. It’s inspiring to see so many solicitors giving their time and expertise to support our partner charities while helping people secure the peace of mind that comes with a professionally written Will.”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s Campaign Director, added: “This year’s Will Aid campaign has been another tremendous success, and it’s all down to the dedication of solicitors like those at Best. Their generosity and hard work are truly making a difference, not only for their clients but also for the charities that rely on these vital donations.”

Will Aid runs every November, offering people the opportunity to have a professionally written Will in exchange for a donation. The suggested donation is £100 for a basic single Will and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills, with all proceeds supporting Will Aid’s partner charities: Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, and Trócaire.

More solicitors are needed each year to meet demand. To find out more about taking part, visit willaid.org.uk