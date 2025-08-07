Bethany Worthy awarded ‘Gold Standard’ accreditation
The accreditation is awarded by The Association of Lifetime Lawyers, the organisation setting the standard for the highest quality legal advice in specialist areas, such as wills, powers of attorney and inheritance tax.
To achieve accreditation, lawyers are required to undertake rigorous assessment to demonstrate a solid understanding of the specific needs and considerations required when safeguarding and protecting clients’ interests.
Bethany Worthy said: “I am really proud to become an Accredited Lifetime Lawyer and to join this community of the most qualified lawyers in the country when it comes to advising older and vulnerable people who may need extra help and support.
This is an additional qualification I chose to undertake to make sure I get the best outcomes for my clients on matters like making a Will, putting Powers of Attorney in place, care fee planning and inheritance tax advice. It is about providing expert advice with extra care.”
Emma Elwess, Director and Head of Wills & Probate at the Malton office said: “Bethany’s accreditation as a Lifetime Lawyer is a fantastic achievement and a reflection of her dedication to providing the highest standard of legal support to clients at what can often be a very sensitive time in their lives.
The Lifetime Lawyers accreditation is a nationally recognised mark of excellence, and clients can have full confidence in Bethany’s ability to provide expert, compassionate advice tailored to their individual needs.”