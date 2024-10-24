Bethany Worthy joins Ware & Kay as Associate, Wills & Probate in Malton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Expanding Yorkshire law firm Ware & Kay incorporating Pearsons & Ward Solicitors (with offices in Malton, York & Wetherby), is pleased to announce the appointment of Bethany Worthy, a highly accomplished Associate for Wills & Probate, to its team.

Bethany brings with her extensive experience in preparing various types of Wills, including Life Trust Wills and Discretionary Trust Wills, and managing complex estates, such as agricultural estates with inheritance tax liability. Her expertise also encompasses advising clients on Powers of Attorney, covering both financial and health and welfare matters, ensuring comprehensive protection in the event of incapacity.

Originally from Scarborough, Bethany has previously served high net worth clients across the region. She studied at the Scarborough Sixth Form College and earned a First Class Honours Law Degree from the University of Northumbria before qualifying as a Solicitor in 2019. Bethany’s career began in Pickering, and she is an accredited member of the Association of Lifetime Lawyers, a professional body which is dedicated to supporting vulnerable and older people with specialised legal advice.

Bethany, now based at the Malton office, expressed her enthusiasm about joining the firm: “I am delighted to join Ware & Kay Solicitors, a firm with a great reputation. The specialist expertise the firm offers is unparalleled in the region, and I am looking forward to working with the team.”

Bethany Worthy Associate Wills & Probate (right), Emma Elwess Director Wills & Probate (left)

Emma Elwess, Director of Private Client at Malton welcome Bethany, stating, “Bethany is an excellent addition to our private client team. Her appointment bolsters the already exceptional talent in our firm and further increases the depth and breadth of expertise we offer to our clients.”

Bethany’s appointment highlights Ware & Kay’s ongoing commitment to expanding its capabilities and providing top-tier services in Wills & Probate to clients across Yorkshire and beyond.

