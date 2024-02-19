Beyond Housing celebrates graduation of 10 apprentices in Whitby ceremony
The graduation ceremony, which took place at Whitby’s Sneaton Castle, was a celebration for the 10 young people who have successfully completed their apprenticeships at Beyond Housing.
Since 2019, the housing provider’s apprenticeship programme has retained 74% of its apprentices and will recruit a further 12 apprentices later this year.
Following their placements in areas such as electrical, joinery, plumbing, digital marketing and business administration, seven of the 10 from this year’s graduating cohort have secured full time jobs with Beyond Housing, two have progressed onto another apprenticeship and one has moved on to career progression in an improver role.
The apprenticeship programme provides young people from the Whitby area with the opportunity to earn a wage while studying their chosen profession at the same time.
Leisha White, a 21-year-old graduate apprentice in digital marketing, said: “I’ve really enjoyed learning in a real work environment and getting to grips with work life after college.
“I’m delighted to now be working in a full-time role and continue progressing and learning from such a supportive team at Beyond Housing.”
Ricky Wood, aged 31 and a graduate apprentice in joinery, said: “I am incredibly proud to have completed my apprenticeship with Beyond Housing and feel prepared to begin the next stage of my career.
“I have been involved with a variety of teams, and have worked on many exciting projects, including kitchen refurbishments and meeting some amazing customers along the way.”
Emma Grimes, Employability Manager at Beyond Housing, said: “Our apprenticeship graduation has once again given us an excellent opportunity to showcase the breadth of ambition, determination and commitment demonstrated by our apprentices throughout their placements.
“We will continue to offer our apprenticeships, enabling more young people to open up their employment options in the same way.”
Rosemary Du Rose, Chief Executive at Beyond Housing said: “The success of this most recent cohort of graduates underlines Beyond Housing’s ongoing commitment to developing an apprenticeship offer that can equip aspiring and motivated young people with the skills and experience they need to thrive in their careers and contribute effectively to the organisation.”