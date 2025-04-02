Beyond Housing hosts open day to connect with Scarborough, Whitby and North Yorkshire contractors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beyond Housing is inviting local businesses to an exclusive open day to explore subcontracting opportunities

Beyond Housing, established in 2018, provides 15,000 homes and services to over 30,000 customers across North Yorkshire and Tees Valley. As one of the region’s largest housing providers, the organisation is committed to working with local businesses and tradespeople.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 24 from 9am to 12noon, in the Qdos Suite at the Rugby Club on Scalby Road, offering contractors the opportunity to engage directly with Beyond Housing’s team. The housing provider is looking to collaborate with businesses from across Scarborough, Whitby and North Yorkshire, ensuring that services to customers remain timely, cost-effective, and high in quality.

A wide range of specialist workstreams have been identified, including but not limited to: electrical repairs, general building maintenance, plumbing and heating services, gas repairs, emergency call-outs, fire compliance, pest control, waste removal, damp and mould treatment, painting and decorating, roofing repairs, metal fencing, tree surgery, and underpinning.

Beyond Housing Procurement Operations Lead Andy Moss (left) pictured with colleagues preparing to welcome local contractors to the Contractors Event at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Andy Moss, Procurement Operations Lead at Beyond Housing, said: “Our goal is to build strong, lasting relationships with local contractors and small or medium sized enterprises who share our commitment to delivering high-quality services to customers. This open day is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to meet our teams, understand our requirements, and explore how we can work together to improve homes and communities.”

During the event, attendees will have the chance to meet the procurement team, where they can gain insights into upcoming projects and procurement pipelines. They will also be able to engage with service departments, learning more about their operational needs and discussing how their businesses can contribute. Additionally, the event will provide guidance on health and safety requirements, offering support in completing the necessary forms to join Beyond Housing’s contractors list.

