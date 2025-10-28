Beyond Housing welcomes four new board members to drive 2030 vision

Beyond Housing has strengthened its board with the appointment of four highly experienced professionals, each bringing specialist expertise to support the organisation’s ambitious 2025–2030 strategy.

The new board members are Claire Woodward, Nick Edwards, Stephen Willis and Stewart Hogg.

Claire Woodward, currently Director of Community Investment at Acis Group, has over 20 years’ experience in customer experience and social purpose leadership. She leads on education, employability and wellbeing services, and is passionate about innovation that helps communities thrive, particularly across Yorkshire and the East Coast.

Nick Edwards is a CIPFA-qualified accountant and experienced leader with a strong background in governance, risk management and financial stewardship. He has held senior roles including Chief Executive and Deputy Chief Executive and played a pivotal role in establishing the York and North Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. Originally from Scarborough, Nick is committed to strengthening communities across the Yorkshire Coast.

Stephen Willis brings more than three decades of executive experience in Higher Education, specialising in finance and resources. He has served as Chief Financial Officer at several universities and will soon become Joint Managing Director of Kexgill Ltd. Stephen is also Chair of Unipol Student Homes and has extensive non-executive director experience. He is a strong advocate for safe, supportive communities and quality housing.

Stewart Hogg has over 15 years’ experience supporting organisations to enhance cyber security and solve business challenges with innovative technologies. He leads a cyber division at a North East IT consultancy and is a Chartered Cyber Professional who regularly collaborates with the National Cyber Security Centre. Stewart is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Information Security, a frequent industry speaker, and an ambassador for the Cyber First scheme, inspiring the next generation in cyber security. In 2018, he was awarded the Chief Constable’s Commendation for Services to Cyber Security by Northumbria Police.

Anne Parker, Chair of the Beyond Housing Board, said: “We are delighted to welcome Claire, Nick, Stephen and Stewart to our Board at such an exciting time for Beyond Housing. They bring a fantastic breadth of knowledge, experience and passion, which will be invaluable as we work towards our new strategy and ambitious customer-focused goals for 2030. Their expertise across governance, finance, community investment, housing and digital innovation will strengthen our ability to deliver safe, quality homes and support thriving neighbourhoods. I look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make for our organisation and, more importantly, for our customers.”

The appointments come as Beyond Housing embarks on its new 2025–2030 strategy, which sets out ambitious goals to enhance customer experience, strengthen communities and deliver inclusive growth across the region.