Beyond Housing welcomes new cohort of apprentices

Beyond Housing has expanded its apprenticeship programme with the recruitment of 14 new apprentices, taking up roles across Redcar & Cleveland and Scarborough.

The organisation’s structured programme offers paid training that leads to professional qualifications, combining one day per week at college with hands-on workplace experience. Beyond Housing actively encourages applications from residents and customers of its employability services, pledging that at least half of all apprenticeship opportunities go to these groups.

This year’s Redcar & Cleveland cohort includes Business Administrator apprentices in Asset & Sustainability, Customer Service & ICT, and Property Services, as well as a Data Technician Apprentice, Data Analyst Apprentices in Customer Service & ICT and Asset & Sustainability, a Digital Support Technician Apprentice, an Apprentice Housing & Property Management Assistant, a Property Maintenance Operative Apprentice, a Governance Officer Apprentice, and an Apprentice Electrician.

In Scarborough, placements include Business Administrator apprentices in Customer Service & ICT and Asset & Sustainability, alongside a Digital Support Technician Apprentice and an Apprentice Housing & Property Management Assistant.

Beyond Housing's 2025 cadre of apprentices pictured with Apprentice & Volunteer Team Leader Maria Taylor (left) and Apprenticeship Co-ordinator Sophie Bain (right)

The programme has grown steadily over recent years, with 33 apprentices welcomed in the past two years. Since 2019, 85% of participants have stayed with the organisation. In February 2025, ten apprentices graduated; seven secured full-time jobs while others progressed to career-grade positions or advanced to higher-level apprenticeships. All have remained within Beyond Housing.

Maria Taylor, Apprentice & Volunteer Team Leader at Beyond Housing, said: “It is great that we can offer such a variety of roles, some of which are new apprenticeship standards for us and at higher levels. I am excited to support all the new apprentices joining us and I’m looking forward to being part of their apprenticeship journey.”

Olivia, who recently completed her apprenticeship, reflected on her own experience: “I am really thankful to have had the opportunity to join and learn from such an amazing team and I’m grateful for everyone's support. Since starting my apprenticeship with Beyond Housing I have developed a variety of skills which I have been able to utilise in different roles.”