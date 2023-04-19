With 800 model tenants and 200 buildings with bustling business – including a castle, harbour, three pubs and a cricket club – “beautifully manicured” gardens and tranquil water features... it could all be yours for just £375,000

There is just one catch.

Each brick is a twelfth of the normal size and the 800 ‘model tenants’ are just that, models.

An entire village that requires plenty of attention to keep it pristine could be yours...

Popular tourist attraction Bondville Model Village, on Sewerby Road in Bridlington, is listed for sale with estate agents Ullyotts due to the owners’ intention to retire.

Built in the 1980s, Bondville was one of three of its kind in Yorkshire – alongside Hornsea and Withernsea – but now it is the region’s last remaining model village.

Owned by Jan and Tim Whitehead, who together have run the much-loved attraction for more than a decade, it boasts a working harbour with fishing boats and yachts, an abbey, three churches, three pubs and even a canal complete with barges.

Mr Whitehead has said previously he only bought the model village so his wife “could have a tea shop”.

Even the local dogs love Bondville's butchers.

The Bridlington Free Press and Yorkshire Post even come to life in miniature form, alongside several local businesses.

Estate agent Ullyotts said there is “huge potential to expand and enhance” the model village.

The tourist attraction, which usually opens between May and September each year, includes about an acre of land, a café, gift shop and car park and was previously put on the market in 2020.