Bondville Model Village owner Rachel Hill has been named as a finalist in this year’s Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Often described as “The Grammys of Entrepreneurship”, the awards shine a spotlight on the UK’s most inspiring and exceptional business stories.

This year’s shortlist features more than 800 entrepreneurs from every nation and region, who have been recognised for their innovation, impact, and resilience.

Bondville, which is located at Sewerby, is described as ‘a magical hidden gem on the East Coast of Yorkshire’, and Rachel has worked tirelessly to make it accessible for all, drawing on her experience supporting children with additional needs.

A spokesperson said: “Rachel’s passion and commitment have already attracted wider attention, including a feature on Channel 5’s Susan’s Grand Day Out by the Sea (with Susan Calman and Sinitta).

“Her story is one of creativity, determination, and community impact.”

A clearly delighted Rachel said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist.

“To be recognised alongside some of the UK’s most exciting and ambitious businesses is an incredible honour.

“This recognition is a huge testament to the hard work of our team. Since taking over the village, our mission has been to transform Bondville Model Village into one of Yorkshire’s most inclusive family attractions – a place where everyone feels welcome.”

The winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony on Monday, November 17 at London’s iconic Grosvenor House.