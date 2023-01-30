Lois Borrett, Elizabeth Botham’s great-great granddaughter, who heads up the finishing room and often ices the buns in the morning, said: “This is the first time in Botham’s history that we have ever changed the colour of Whitby Lemon Buns - in the name of love, anything is possible!”

They may be tickled pink but do they still deliver on that signature lemony flavour?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lois added: “Even though I add the lemon flavour to the icing myself each morning, when I tried the very first Pink Whitby Lemon Bun I still wondered if it would taste of lemon; the pink icing tricks your mind and your flavour expectations!

Andrea Burrows, Shop Assistant, holding a tray of limited edition pink Whitby Lemon Buns in Botham's of Whitby's Skinner Street shop.

"I guess you will have to try them for yourself to find out.”

Since appearing on BBC Countryfile last year, the Whitby bakery has been making record numbers of Whitby Lemon Buns.

And you don’t have to be at one of the company’s shops in Whitby to enjoy the limited edition buns as the bakery runs a popular mail order service seeing Whitby Lemon Buns delivered nationwide.

Limited Edition Pink Whitby Lemon Buns are £4.75 for a box of six, and available to order at www.botham.co.uk/pink-whitby-lemon-buns from now up until the end of February.