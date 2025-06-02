Botton Village creamery near Danby wins six prestigious cheese awards

Botton Village creamery has scooped six prizes at this year’s prestigious Artisan Cheese Awards for its Organic Summerfields Cheese – an Alpine-style cheese with rich, nutty undertones.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business based near Danby was honoured to receive:

- Class Winner – Vegetarian Cheese

- Cheesemakers Awards categories

Stocking cheese at Botton creamery.

- Gold Awards – Cow’s Milk, Raw Milk, and Vegetarian

- Silver – Hard Cheese

- Bronze – Organic Cheese

Suzanne Taylor, retail officer at Camphill Village Trust, said: “This fantastic achievement is a true testament to the passion and dedication of our farm and creamery teams, the people we support and our staff at Botton Village.

Botton creamery has just scooped six prizes at this year’s prestigious Artisan Cheese Awards for its Organic Summerfields cheese.

"From caring for our herd to handcrafting each cheese, it is done with purpose and pride, and it’s wonderful to see that recognised on a national stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every wheel of cheese begins with our award-winning organic milk, produced by our small herd of Shorthorn dairy cattle.

"From there, our dedicated creamery team – Peter, Nigel, and Richard – work their magic, blending traditional techniques with a little bit of science and a lot of passion.”

She said 2025 was a special year for Camphill Village Trust as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Botton Village, founded in 1955, was the first Camphill community in the UK, providing supported living for adults with learning disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the milestone, a Jubilee-themed Summer Fair takes place on Saturday July 6, from 11am to 3pm, at Botton Village.

The event will feature cheese tasting, live music, artisan food and craft stalls, art exhibitions and workshops and traditional games.

The award-winning cheeses are available via the website https://shop.camphillvillagetrust.org.uk/ or from the farm shop in Botton Village.