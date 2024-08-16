Boyes gears-up for future expansion with purchase of former Pindar site in Eastfield, Scarborough

Boyes has announced its expansion with the purchase of the 5.5 acre site on Thornburgh Road

Boyes has confirmed its commitment to Scarborough as the base for its head offices and distribution warehouses with the purchase of the former Pindar printing site on Thornburgh Road, Eastfield.

The 5.5 acre site, which includes extensive industrial premises has been empty since YM Group's Pindar (Scarborough) Ltd in Eastfield went into administration in March, 2022.

Andrew Boyes, Chairman & Joint Managing Director of the firm, said: “The process will provide considerable additional warehouse space to augment Boyes existing warehouses on Havers Hill and Hopper Hill Road, which are getting a bit cramped for the volume of stock being handled.

“It will improve efficiency and provide the capacity to open more stores.”

Boyes currently operate 75 stores, including concessions within 4 Co-op stores and Boyes store number 76 is planned to open on August 30 in the former Wilko premises in Blyth, Northumberland.

Boyes serve more than 250,000 customers every week and employ 1500 people throughout the business of which around 200 are based in Scarborough.