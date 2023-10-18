News you can trust since 1882
BP opens brand new retail store in Norton, near Malton

BP has opened a new retail store in the town of Norton, near Malton.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST
The new BP fuel garage and store on Welham Road, Malton. Mayor Di Keal cut the ribbon along with regional and local management. Image ©Darren CaseyThe new BP fuel garage and store on Welham Road, Malton. Mayor Di Keal cut the ribbon along with regional and local management. Image ©Darren Casey
The new BP fuel garage and store on Welham Road, Malton. Mayor Di Keal cut the ribbon along with regional and local management. Image ©Darren Casey

The site, which opened today (Oct 18), will serve drivers travelling between the towns of Malton and Norton, with the opening of the store leading to the creation of around 24 new jobs in the area.

The new retail store features an M&S Food offer, as well as BP’s Wild Bean Cafe, offering barista-made hot drinks, and snacks such as sausage rolls and

bacon baps.

Customers who are members of the BPme Rewards loyalty programme can also access exclusive discounts on products across the M&S Food and Wild Bean Cafe range when they scan their BPme card or app for purchases in store.

Part of BP’s strategy is to provide its customers with a range of fuel options to help enable the transition to lower carbon mobility.

In line with this, the Norton site offers BP’s traditional quality fuels including Ultimate (petrol and diesel) and will offer a BP pulse ultra-fast 150kW charger, capable of charging two cars at once.

The store also offers a range of amenities, including air and water for cars.

There are more than 20 parking bays, four disabled bays and four parent and child bays.

Sonya Adams, vice president of mobility and convenience retail in the UK at BP, said: “We’re delighted to open our new retail store in Norton, with the Mayor of Norton, Dinah Keal, and Deputy Mayor of Malton, Lindsay Burr, in attendance.

“This new site is on a popular commuter route so will provide customers on their way to or from work, and residents in the area, with a brilliant retail offer.”

