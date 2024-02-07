Brand new office development completed at flourishing Malton Enterprise Park

Exterior photo of Enterprise House, Malton Enterprise Park.

Harrison Developments LLP, the owners and developers of the park, located next to the A64, have now moved into state-of-the-offices in Enterprise House themselves.

Sean Harrison, the managing director of Harrison Developments, said: “We are tremendously proud of our new Enterprise House offices, and we are delighted to have moved in.

"The development, which is in the heart of our park, is very hi-spec and there is nothing like it in the Malton and surrounding area.

“The building’s design is complemented by fully fitted, air-conditioned offices, electric charging points, full DDA access and ample car parking.”

More than 3,000 sq ft of office space has already been taken, with further co-working and hot-desking space still available.

The Malton Enterprise Park extends on successful developments, creating hundreds of new and sustainable jobs.

One tenant, Samantha Morshed of Pebblechild, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with our superb premises at the Malton Enterprise Park.

"The mezzanine layout is perfect, allowing us to have a storeroom, a packing room and an office, and the location for distributing our products is ideal.”

In addition, a number of other bespoke units on the 200,000 sq ft site have been sold or leased to private occupiers.

The Malton Enterprise Park Team has positive plans for the future.

“We have a further 60,000sq ft of quality employment land at the park, available on a design and build basis.

"We will build speculatively and will either sell or lease the new units.