Breaking Barriers: Proudfoots’ Valerie Aston on leadership and equality in independent convenience

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, Nisa is proud to spotlight the incredible contributions of women in convenience retail.

Valerie Aston, Director at Proudfoot Supermarkets and trustee of Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity, shares her journey, the challenges she has faced, and her vision for a more inclusive future in the industry.

Valerie’s career in retail began in 1980, rooted in a strong working-class background where opportunities were limited, but ambition was boundless. She started as an office junior at Barnsley British Co-operative Society, working tirelessly while studying A-Levels in Law and Accounting.

Her determination and work ethic saw her quickly rise through the ranks, eventually overseeing Buying and Distribution at a 625,000 sq. ft. distribution centre supplying stores across the North of England and Wales.

Valerie Aston, Proudfoot Supermarkets

In 1993, Valerie and her family relocated to Scarborough, where she joined Proudfoot Supermarkets, an independent family-run group committed to serving the local community. Since joining, she has played a crucial role in reshaping the business, consolidating operations, and modernising stores.

In 2015, she was appointed to the Board of Directors, a milestone moment both for her career and for gender representation in leadership. Under her guidance, Proudfoots has undergone a full refurbishment, creating vibrant stores that continue to grow and evolve.

The 2024 ACS Local shop report showed that despite women making up 65% of the convenience sector workforce, they remain underrepresented in senior roles. Valerie has experienced these challenges firsthand but has overcome them through confidence, industry knowledge, and resilience. She emphasises the importance of breaking through imposter syndrome and using her platform to advocate for all women in the sector.

“We need to ensure women are recognised, supported, and have equal opportunities to progress. It’s not just about getting a seat at the table but about being heard and valued,” says Valerie.

Valerie Aston, Proudfoot Supermarkets

For women aspiring to succeed in retail, Valerie’s advice is clear: believe in yourself, embrace challenges, and build a strong support network. She also highlights the importance of mentorship, skills development, and company initiatives that promote diversity, flexible working, and leadership training.

International Women’s Day is about celebrating achievements and driving change. Valerie’s vision aligns with the words of feminist icon Gloria Steinem: “The story of women's struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organization, but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.”

Nisa is committed to fostering an inclusive environment that empowers all women across our network – colleagues, customers, and suppliers alike. This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the remarkable women shaping our industry and reaffirm our commitment to equality and opportunity for all.