Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of North Yorkshire’s leading leisure companies has been named as the preferred operator of Scarborough’s Alpamare Waterpark.

Council officers are now working with managers at Flamingo Land, near Malton, to agree terms to get the site reopened to the public in time for this year’s core summer tourism season.

And the attraction could be up and running again by July.

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive made the decision to appoint Flamingo Land yesterday (Tuesday, May 21) after a three-week exercise to search for potential operators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flamingo Land Chief Executive and owner Gordon Gibb with Coun Gareth Dadd.

Councillors were told that the business has committed to opening the park this summer until November when operating costs and plans for the winter season will be reviewed.

North Yorkshire Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Gareth Dadd, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that Flamingo Land is our preferred operator.

“As a council, we never intended to run this ourselves but instead to find an operator with the right expertise to take it on and get it reopened for the summer season.

“It is a key visitor attraction on Scarborough’s North Bay and makes a telling contribution as a commercial tourism venture. It is great to be looking to work with a well-established, local and trusted operator.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alpamare site on Scarborough's North Bay.

Flamingo Land’s chief executive and owner, Gordon Gibb, said: “This is an exciting new venture for us.

"It’s a big challenge for us but we are always up for a challenge at Flamingo Land.

"We aim to get Alpamare open to the public again in July.”

North Yorkshire Council took possession of the site in December last year when the waterpark’s tenant, Benchmark Leisure Ltd, went into administration.

Now that a short-term operator has been found, work to find a permanent solution on the future operation of the site will begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The water park, which is off Burniston Road, features a wave pool, a splash and play pool, four state-of-the-art slides, two outdoor pools, an alpine themed spa and treatment area, and a café and terrace bar.

It was purpose-built in 2016 overlooking the North Bay in the seaside town.

Flamingo Land is based at Kirby Misperton with its theme park, zoo and holiday homes attracting thousands of visitors every year.