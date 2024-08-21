Bridlington-based companies set to benefit from Invest East Yorkshire support

Invest East Yorkshire’s Dawn Hall.

Bridlington businesses will soon be able to benefit from a ew programme of free support events and activities tailored to their specific requirements and delivered by Invest East Yorkshire.

Part of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Invest East Yorkshire’s Business Support Services team already provides a package of support to businesses, from events and workshops to one-to-one advice and help identifying sources of funding.

However, as the team develops a brand new programme of events, workshops and other activities exclusively for businesses in Bridlington, Withernsea and other coastal areas of East Yorkshire, it’s keen to hear from business owners about the kind of support, advice and guidance that they feel would benefit them most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further details of the new programme will be announced soon. In the meantime, businesses are welcome to contact the team by emailing [email protected], telephoning 01482 391622 or visiting www.investeastyorkshire.co.uk/business-support.

Dawn Hall, business support services manager for Invest East Yorkshire, said: “We provide a wide range of support to businesses across East Yorkshire on an ongoing basis but, with this new programme of events, workshops and activities that we’re developing for businesses in coastal areas of the East Riding of Yorkshire, we really want to ensure that it’s suited to their specific needs.

"That’s why we’re keen to hear from business owners about what they feel they need most.”