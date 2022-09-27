Bridlington-based firms nominated for coveted tourism awards

In total, 73 businesses and attractions will be represented at the glittering REYTAs night at Bridlington Spa. Photo submitted

Businesses and venues in and around Bridlington will be challenging for the tourism accolades after making the awards shortlist.

The local concerns and attractions up for the coveted awards are: South Cliff Holiday Park, Bridlington (Remarkable Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award); Puffins Galore!, Hull & East Yorkshire (Remarkable Experience of the Year); The Old Star, Kilham (Remarkable Pub of the Year); Mr Moo’s Yorkshire Dairy Icecream Parlour, Skipsea and Westfield House Leisure, Wold Newton (Remarkable Resilience and Innovation Award); Heritage Escapes, Sewerby (Remarkable Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year); Sewerby Winter Woodland (Remarkable Tourism Event of the Year); and Bridlington Animal Park and Sewerby Hall and Gardens (Remarkable Visitor Attraction of the Year).

In total, 73 businesses and attractions will be represented at the glittering awards night at Bridlington Spa.

The much-anticipated shortlist of finalists, revealed by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY), is being described as “the most exciting ever”.

This year is the 12th time the awards have been held and are being run in association with the national Visit England Awards.

Eligible winners will be automatically put forward to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2023.

Wykeland are a main sponsor of this year’s Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards. Dominic Gibbons, managing director of Wykeland, said: “The awards are a testament to the popularity of the region as a visitor destination and the range of what’s on offer to see and do within Hull and East Yorkshire.

“The visitor economy is a hugely important sector for the region’s economic growth and prosperity and good luck to all of the amazing finalists this year.”

Visit Hull and East Yorkshire, said it had been “stunned” by the quality of entries.

Will Hall, tourism manager at VHEY, added: “Tourism plays such an important part in making Hull and East Yorkshire such a wonderful place to live and visit.

“The feedback we get from day visitors and holidaymakers makes us proud and shows just how far we have come since the first awards were held over 12 years ago.

“This is a remarkable event to celebrate a remarkable industry which contributes almost £1 billion annually to the Hull and East Yorkshire economy and provides employment for over 18,000 people.

“The awards showcase the very best that Hull and East Yorkshire have to offer.”

In total, seven current champions have made it through to the finals again, with 16 awards set to be presented.