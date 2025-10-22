A holiday let in Bridlington has received top honours in a national awards programme celebrating the best holiday homes across the UK and Ireland.

Alex and Adam Pinion picked up the Best in Yorkshire award for Calm Waters – a five-bedroom luxury beach house set directly on Bridlington’s South Beach.

They started holiday letting in 2020, driven by a passion for property design and a desire to create memorable experiences for families and groups of friends.

Alex Pinion, said: “The award is a real honour, and the acknowledgement means a lot because so much care and detail goes into every decision we make, from landscaping and interiors to the little touches that guests remember.

“Seeing families and friends use our home to celebrate, reconnect and make memories is incredibly rewarding.”

The national travel awards run by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages saw hundreds of entries from across the UK and Ireland, with both properties beating off tough competition to take home trophies.

Winners were selected using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside details like occupancy figures and property amenities.

The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer at Calm Waters, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

James Shaw, chief commercial officer of Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “Now in its eighth year, it’s wonderful to see so many outstanding properties celebrated in our 2025 Sykes Gems Awards.

“Our owners put an incredible amount of effort into maintaining high standards at their properties throughout the year, and these awards are a great way to recognise that dedication. With so many fantastic entries it was tough to narrow it down, but Calm Waters stood out as a clear winner.

“With holidaying close to home continuing to remain popular – and the average UK holiday let generating £24,700 in 2024 – more Yorkshire locals may be inspired by these owners to consider taking the leap into the market themselves.”