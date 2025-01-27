Bridlington branch of NatWest bank to close
The King Street site is just one of 53 branches that will close by the end of June this year.
The bank has shut more than 1,000 branches since 2015, including 48 last year and these latest closures are part of a shift toward prioritising digital banking services.
Since January 2015, NatWest Group – which also owns Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank – has closed 1,431 branches, according to Which?
The bank said the decision is part of a broader strategy to prioritise digital banking services.
The Financial Conduct Authority requires banks and building societies to ensure communities still have access to cash and basic banking services when branches close.
This may include installing ATMs or creating banking hubs in Post Offices where basic banking services can be accessed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.