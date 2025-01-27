Bridlington branch of NatWest bank to close

NatWest in Bridlington - Photo courtesy of Google Maps

The Bridlington Branch of the NatWest bank will close on Wednesday, June 11, the company has announced.

The King Street site is just one of 53 branches that will close by the end of June this year.

The bank has shut more than 1,000 branches since 2015, including 48 last year and these latest closures are part of a shift toward prioritising digital banking services.

The Financial Conduct Authority requires banks and building societies to ensure communities still have access to cash and basic banking services when branches close.

This may include installing ATMs or creating banking hubs in Post Offices where basic banking services can be accessed.