Bridlington business co-founder 'over the moon' to receive international recognition

A business with links to Bridlington has been ranked 100 in Inc.5000 list of America’s fastest growing private businesses for 2024.

Beach Boss Influencers was named in the list which celebrates the USA's fastest growing firms. It was also placed in 10th position in the category of Advertising and Marketing.

The business operates completely remotely with one of the company's founders, Chris Burrows, living and working in Bridlington.

Chris is one of seven co-founders and acts as the company's Chief Technology Officer and Director of Operations.

The company's social media manager, Chloe Dowson, is also based in Bridlington.

The business is a coaching community for Network Marketers, which teaches them how to use online social media marketing to grow their own businesses from home without traditional ‘spammy’ methods.

The company was established in 2020 by seven friends and has grown at a tremendous rate since then.

Chris said: “I am over the moon that we’ve been ranked so highly on the Inc.5000 list having set out on a mission in 2020 to redefine our industry and support as many people as possible to find success.

"This is just one of many ways that we know we are having an impact and we’ll continue to strive for growth."

Prior to taking up this role full time, Chris was the Harbour Master for Scarborough and Whitby Harbours. He has lived in the local area since he was young and attended Bridlington School before pursuing a career at sea with the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.