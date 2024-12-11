Bridlington business collaborates with Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery to develop unique coffee

Jordan Cavalli and Leo Jarvis of Three Ridings Coffee and Spirit of Yorkshire Whisky Director Joe Clark

Bridlington-based Three Ridings Coffee has created a unique coffee using beans that have been barrel-aged for 20 days in an ex-Filey Bay Flagship cask from Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery at Hunmanby.

Leo Jarvis, co-founder of Three Ridings Coffee, said: “When the team at Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery approached us to collaborate on a barrel-aged coffee project for the second time, we were thrilled.

“We believe that Yorkshire whisky and Yorkshire coffee are the perfect match.

“We met with Joe Clark, the distillery's whisky director, and selected an ex-bourbon cask labelled '1929.' This barrel was previously used to produce 'Flagship,' their outstanding single malt whisky.”

“Here at Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, we're always looking for innovative ways to showcase the unique character of our single malt whisky.

“Partnering with Three Ridings Coffee on this barrel-aged project was a natural fit.

“Their passion for quality beans and meticulous roasting techniques complement our commitment to quality and taste perfectly,” said Mr Clark.

“We were particularly excited to explore using an ex-Filey Bay Flagship cask to age the coffee beans.

“The Flagship's citrusy and sweet notes, along with hints of caramel and chocolate, are a fantastic match for the vibrant flavours of the Malawian coffee.

“By ageing the green beans for 20 days in the cask, Leo and co-founder Jordan Cavalli have created a truly unique coffee that offers a subtle whisper of Filey Bay Flagship on the finish.

“This collaboration is a testament to the exciting things that can happen when Yorkshire businesses come together.

“We're confident that coffee lovers and whisky enthusiasts alike will find something special in the Filey Bay x Three Ridings Barrel Aged Coffee.”

Filey Bay x Three Ridings Barrel Aged Coffee is available in 190g bottles of whole beans or ground coffee.

It is available from the Spirit of Yorkshire cabin at York Christmas market until 22nd December, the distillery shop at Hunmanby and online at spiritofyorkshire.com and threeridingscoffee.co.uk.

Spirit of Yorkshire is a true field-to-bottle distillery and one of only a handful of distilleries that use 100% homegrown barley to produce single malt whisky.

Filey Bay single malt whisky is available throughout the UK and in a growing number of export markets.