Bridlington care home and Parkinson’s UK branch to host support cafe
The café will take place on Friday, September 26 from 10.30am.
The group and the home are looking at ways they can support those in the wider community effected by Parkinson’s.
Residents and members of the community can spend the morning getting to know one another, speaking about their experiences and offering support and contacts to each other.
Guests can spend time learning about how the condition can affect different parts of the brain and the body causing involuntary movements or rigidity in muscles which can then ‘freeze up’ and not work and ways that we can support those in the wider community effected by Parkinson’s.
General Manager, Ange Dooley-Widd, said: “Parkinson’s affects a lot of older people and some of our residents are living with the disease so it is important for us to come together and learn about the effects of Parkinson’s and have a greater understanding of how varied and unpredictable the symptoms can be.”